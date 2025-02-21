Edmonds School District wrestlers compete at Mat Classic

Wrestlers from Edmonds School District schools made a strong showing at this year’s Mat Classic, Washington state’s high school wrestling tournament held at the Tacoma Dome. The event expanded to three days for the first time due to the sport’s growing popularity and the elimination of regional tournaments.

The 3A and 4A divisions competed on Thursday and Friday, while the remaining classifications were scheduled to wrestle on Friday and Saturday. This year also significantly changed the girls’ tournament, as girls no longer compete in a combined 3A/4A division.

After Thursday’s competition, Edmonds Woodway had three athletes still in it to win it: Ever Yamada, Hannah Baldock and Grace Fitting. They are guaranteed to place. Five other wrestlers — Liliana Frank, Aziret Bakytov, Dylan Rice, Carmelo Larocca and Alex White — are in the consolation bracket, fighting it out for the top eight places.

Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace had two wrestlers each in the consolation bracket Friday:

Lynnwood: Eduardo Gonzalez, Ashton Myers

Meadowdale: Christopher Ramirez, Jamier Perry

Mountlake Terrace: Moses Marsh, Isaac Williams

Boys Team Results:

5th place Edmonds-Woodway 120.5

34th place Mountlake Terrace 52.0

39th place Meadowdale 45.5

49th place Lynnwood 30.5

Girls Team Results:

21st Edmonds-Woodway 50.5

29th Lynnwood 31.0

46th Meadowdale 13.5

52nd Mountlake Terrace 9.5 Here are the results from the first day of the competition. All byes have been omitted for brevity.

Mat Classic XXXVI individual results for Thursday, Feb. 20:

Edmonds-Woodway (Boys)

106 Isaiah Meyer scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Isaiah Meyer (Edmonds-Woodway) 32-20 won by fall over Michael Tu (Ingraham) 28-16 (Fall 5:42)

Champ. Round 3 – Lazarus McEwen (Capital) 47-1 won by fall over Isaiah Meyer (Edmonds-Woodway) 32-20 (Fall 1:07)

Cons. Round 4 – Rochelindy `James` Jean-Baptiste (Thomas Jefferson) 19-9 won by fall over Isaiah Meyer (Edmonds-Woodway) 32-20 (Fall 4:21)

113 Alex Krumov scored 5.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Alexis Lujano (Hermiston) 32-16 won by fall over Alex Krumov (Edmonds-Woodway) 25-13 (Fall 0:13)

Cons. Round 3 – Alex Krumov (Edmonds-Woodway) 25-13 won by major decision over Elias Accola (Inglemoor) 16-8 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Round 4 – Porter Smith (Kentlake) 35-19 won by fall over Alex Krumov (Edmonds-Woodway) 25-13 (Fall 3:28)

113 Jude Haines scored 2.5 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Jacob Priest (Kennewick) 32-10 won by fall over Jude Haines (Edmonds-Woodway) 28-11 (Fall 4:39)

Cons. Round 2 – Jude Haines (Edmonds-Woodway) 28-11 won by tech fall over Edward Reyes (Ferndale) 10-21 (TF-1.5 3:00 (21-3))

Cons. Round 3 – Cyrus Estal (River Ridge) 29-10 won by major decision over Jude Haines (Edmonds-Woodway) 28-11 (MD 17-8)

120 Aziret Bakytov scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Aziret Bakytov (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-13 won by decision over Christian Childers (Kentlake) 30-21 (Dec 9-4)

Champ. Round 3 – Andrew Flores (Lincoln (Tacoma)) 37-0 won by fall over Aziret Bakytov (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-13 (Fall 1:28)

Cons. Round 4 – Aziret Bakytov (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-13 won by fall over Bruno Mastin (O`Dea) 23-9 (Fall 2:46)

Cons. Round 5 – Aziret Bakytov (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-13 won by decision over Jeremiah Terry (Capital) 23-18 (Dec 7-6)

120 Hollender Lynch scored 10.5 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Hollender Lynch (Edmonds-Woodway) 36-13 won by tech fall over Tate Miller (Stanwood) 29-13 (TF-1.5 5:21 (17-1))

Champ. Round 3 – Hollender Lynch (Edmonds-Woodway) 36-13 won by major decision over Ashton Myers (Lynnwood) 34-6 (MD 13-4)

Quarterfinal – Ruben Ruiz (Federal Way) 35-7 won by fall over Hollender Lynch (Edmonds-Woodway) 36-13 (Fall 5:28)

132 Sam Schimpf scored 7.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Sam Schimpf (Edmonds-Woodway) 27-20 won by major decision over Colton Caley (Inglemoor) 17-8 (MD 15-5)

Champ. Round 3 – Cole Borden (Shelton) 36-7 won by tech fall over Sam Schimpf (Edmonds-Woodway) 27-20 (TF-1.5 4:25 (17-0))

Cons. Round 4 – Jakson Prater- Thaden (West Seattle) 23-7 won by major decision over Sam Schimpf (Edmonds-Woodway) 27-20 (MD 13-3)

144 Dylan Rice scored 9.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Dylan Rice (Edmonds-Woodway) 39-12 won by major decision over Finnian Ball (Shelton) 27-17 (MD 9-0)

Champ. Round 3 – Dylan Rice (Edmonds-Woodway) 39-12 won by decision over Thomas Megal (Ballard) 24-9 (Dec 4-1)

Quarterfinal – Patrick Halpin (Capital) 40-11 won by tech fall over Dylan Rice (Edmonds-Woodway) 39-12 (TF-1.5 4:18 (18-3))

150 Jacob Ramos scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brandon Morse (Thomas Jefferson) 19-11 won by fall over Jacob Ramos (Edmonds-Woodway) 10-16 (Fall 0:30)

Cons. Round 2 – Dawson McDaniel (Stanwood) 20-18 won by fall over Jacob Ramos (Edmonds-Woodway) 10-16 (Fall 1:53)

157 Mason Collins scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Collins (Edmonds-Woodway) 21-19 won by fall over Parker Herrmann (O`Dea) 6-6 (Fall 1:47)

Champ. Round 2 – Sam Tracy (Everett) 29-9 won by fall over Mason Collins (Edmonds-Woodway) 21-19 (Fall 1:29)

Cons. Round 3 – Titus Swett (Mountlake Terrace) 27-18 won by fall over Mason Collins (Edmonds-Woodway) 21-19 (Fall 3:37)

165 Nathan Schlack scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Bryson Keller (Mount Vernon) 29-9 won by fall over Nathan Schlack (Edmonds-Woodway) 20-21 (Fall 1:30)

Cons. Round 3 – David Colby (Ridgeline) 16-10 won by fall over Nathan Schlack (Edmonds-Woodway) 20-21 (Fall 1:28)

165 Augie Hurtado scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Mathis Crepin (Peninsula) 22-16 won by decision over Augie Hurtado (Edmonds-Woodway) 16-15 (Dec 11-6)

Cons. Round 2 – Quentin Hemphill (Sammamish) 19-14 won by decision over Augie Hurtado (Edmonds-Woodway) 16-15 (Dec 12-6)

175 Ever Yamada scored 18.5 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway) 38-4 won by fall over Roman Yasinskiy (Inglemoor) 20-9 (Fall 2:23)

Champ. Round 3 – Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway) 38-4 won by tech fall over Dallas Stryker Simmons (White River) 24-12 (TF-1.5 2:34 (16-0))

Quarterfinal – Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway) 38-4 won by fall over Ethan Bazar (Oak Harbor) 40-8 (Fall 3:17)

190 Andrew Davis scored 5.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Wyatt Wells (Cheney) 23-14 won by decision over Andrew Davis (Edmonds-Woodway) 25-22 (Dec 9-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Andrew Davis (Edmonds-Woodway) 25-22 won by major decision over EJ Westmoreland (Franklin) 19-11 (MD 11-1)

Cons. Round 4 – Curtis Wright (Silas) 30-10 won by fall over Andrew Davis (Edmonds-Woodway) 25-22 (Fall 4:00)

190 Carmelo Larocca scored 12.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Carmelo Larocca (Edmonds-Woodway) 29-6 won by decision over Eduardo Corona (Mount Tahoma) 31-16 (Dec 6-4)

Champ. Round 3 – Eli Davis-Rudin (Ingraham) 44-8 won by tech fall over Carmelo Larocca (Edmonds-Woodway) 29-6 (TF-1.5 5:35 (15-0))

Cons. Round 4 – Carmelo Larocca (Edmonds-Woodway) 29-6 won by fall over Harland Warrior (Capital) 24-21 (Fall 4:00)

Cons. Round 5 – Carmelo Larocca (Edmonds-Woodway) 29-6 won by fall over Adam Bayne (Central Kitsap) 7-4 (Fall 1:51)

215 Alex White scored 14.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Alex White (Edmonds-Woodway) 35-13 won by fall over Jerrilund Sampson (Kent Meridian) 26-16 (Fall 4:21)

Champ. Round 3 – Preston Wentling (Ridgeline) 40-10 won by tech fall over Alex White (Edmonds-Woodway) 35-13 (TF-1.5 4:42 (17-0))

Cons. Round 4 – Alex White (Edmonds-Woodway) 35-13 won by injury default over Yacouba Diawara (Kentlake) 22-16 (Inj. 0:30)

Cons. Round 5 – Alex White (Edmonds-Woodway) 35-13 won by fall over Ryan Pineda (Mountlake Terrace) 25-14 (Fall 2:22)

215 Mika Serafinas scored 7.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Adam Dalan (Walla Walla) 33-16 won by decision over Mika Serafinas (Edmonds-Woodway) 24-13 (Dec 4-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Mika Serafinas (Edmonds-Woodway) 24-13 won by decision over William Serres (Bellevue) 7-7 (Dec 5-1)

Cons. Round 4 – Mika Serafinas (Edmonds-Woodway) 24-13 won by fall over Jason Page (Roosevelt) 34-12 (Fall 3:45)

Cons. Round 5 – Quentin Cobbs (Sedro-Woolley) 31-7 won by fall over Mika Serafinas (Edmonds-Woodway) 24-13 (Fall 0:42)

285 Edson Belizaire scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Edson Belizaire (Edmonds-Woodway) 25-18 won by fall over Wally Palmer (Central Valley) 20-12 (Fall 4:40)

Champ. Round 3 – Dominic Echeverria (Hermiston) 28-2 won by fall over Edson Belizaire (Edmonds-Woodway) 25-18 (Fall 1:22)

Cons. Round 4 – James Ongosia (Lincoln (Tacoma)) 20-7 won by decision over Edson Belizaire (Edmonds-Woodway) 25-18 (Dec 4-0)

Mountlake Terrace (Boys)

106 Frank Guzman scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Jhamarrion Jones (Oak Harbor) 24-7 won by fall over Frank Guzman (Mountlake Terrace) 22-13 (Fall 3:12)

Cons. Round 3 – Gaven Gemmell (Enumclaw) 17-9 won by tech fall over Frank Guzman (Mountlake Terrace) 22-13 (TF-1.5 2:12 (16-1))

144 Moses Marsh scored 11.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Moses Marsh (Mountlake Terrace) 28-12 won by tech fall over Christopher Travis (Kelso) 25-13 (TF-1.5 5:52 (18-2))

Champ. Round 3 – Gordon Gibson (Mercer Island) 7-0 won by fall over Moses Marsh (Mountlake Terrace) 28-12 (Fall 2:48)

Cons. Round 4 – Moses Marsh (Mountlake Terrace) 28-12 won by tech fall over Slater McAndrew (Hermiston) 23-19 (TF-1.5 2:46 (18-3))

Cons. Round 5 – Moses Marsh (Mountlake Terrace) 28-12 won by decision over Benjamin Redmond (Southridge) 33-21 (Dec 6-4)

150 Isaac Williams scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Isaac Williams (Mountlake Terrace) 36-8 won by decision over Jedidiah Golightly (Hermiston) 25-22 (Dec 7-0)

Champ. Round 3 – Isaac Williams (Mountlake Terrace) 36-8 won by injury default over Malik Horne (Prairie) 28-16 (Inj. 0:00)

Quarterfinal – Miles Price (Ballard) 31-1 won by tech fall over Isaac Williams (Mountlake Terrace) 36-8 (TF-1.5 4:48 (15-0))

157 Titus Swett scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Gabriel Mudge-Burns (Lakeside (Seattle)) 40-8 won by major decision over Titus Swett (Mountlake Terrace) 27-18 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Titus Swett (Mountlake Terrace) 27-18 won by fall over Mason Collins (Edmonds-Woodway) 21-19 (Fall 3:37)

Cons. Round 4 – Aydin Nuraddinov (Kent Meridian) 26-16 won by tech fall over Titus Swett (Mountlake Terrace) 27-18 (TF-1.5 1:38 (18-0))

175 Owen Boswell scored 9.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Owen Boswell (Mountlake Terrace) 15-13 won by major decision over Hunter Brower (Kennewick) 26-17 (MD 16-6)

Champ. Round 2 – Luke Lisherness (White River) 40-2 won by fall over Owen Boswell (Mountlake Terrace) 15-13 (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Round 2 – Owen Boswell (Mountlake Terrace) 15-13 won by fall over Ewan Shephard (Seattle Academy) 19-18 (Fall 2:13)

Cons. Round 3 – Owen Boswell (Mountlake Terrace) 15-13 won by forfeit over Carter Ekstein (Sedro-Woolley) 22-16 (For.)

Cons. Round 4 – Ryan Cortez-Aviles (Heritage) 28-8 won in sudden victory – 1 over Owen Boswell (Mountlake Terrace) 15-13 (SV-1 9-6)

190 Elijah Swett scored 5.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Jonah Barnas (Bishop Blanchet) 21-13 won by fall over Elijah Swett (Mountlake Terrace) 28-17 (Fall 0:23)

Cons. Round 3 – Elijah Swett (Mountlake Terrace) 28-17 won by decision over Tyler Soehner (Mt. Spokane) 10-8 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 4 – Elijah Swett (Mountlake Terrace) 28-17 won by decision over Ben Ryan (West Seattle) 17-5 (Dec 14-10)

Cons. Round 5 – Lukas Probizanski (Shorewood) 37-11 won by fall over Elijah Swett (Mountlake Terrace) 28-17 (Fall 2:31)

215 Brett Gigrich scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Yacouba Diawara (Kentlake) 22-16 won by injury default over Brett Gigrich (Mountlake Terrace) 9-7 (Inj. 1:35)

Cons. Round 2 – James Farley (Timberline) 16-18 won by medical forfeit over Brett Gigrich (Mountlake Terrace) 9-7 (M. For.)

215 Ryan Pineda scored 11.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Ryan Pineda (Mountlake Terrace) 25-14 won by fall over Gauge Seubert (Cheney) 30-12 (Fall 1:51)

Champ. Round 3 – Magnus Schwabenbauer (Snohomish) 28-4 won by fall over Ryan Pineda (Mountlake Terrace) 25-14 (Fall 1:54)

Cons. Round 4 – Ryan Pineda (Mountlake Terrace) 25-14 won by fall over Skyler Badas (Central Kitsap) 21-15 (Fall 1:39)

Cons. Round 5 – Alex White (Edmonds-Woodway) 35-13 won by fall over Ryan Pineda (Mountlake Terrace) 25-14 (Fall 2:22)

Meadowdale (Boys)

126 Lukah Washburn scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Benjamin Kildal (Ballard) 32-11 won by tech fall over Lukah Washburn (Meadowdale) 21-12 (TF-1.5 4:43 (17-1))

Cons. Round 3 – Ashton Shepard (Cheney) 20-8 won by major decision over Lukah Washburn (Meadowdale) 21-12 (MD 15-5)

126 Miguel Garcia scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Miguel Garcia (Meadowdale) 23-15 won by fall over Zayden Brown (Auburn Mountainview) 23-15 (Fall 1:19)

Champ. Round 3 – Jayden Martinez (Hermiston) 31-7 won by fall over Miguel Garcia (Meadowdale) 23-15 (Fall 0:30)

Cons. Round 4 – Grayson Slatter (Mt. Spokane) 27-24 won by fall over Miguel Garcia (Meadowdale) 23-15 (Fall 3:40)

132 Hector Castro scored 6.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Hector Castro (Meadowdale) 18-16 won by tech fall over Maksar Bazarov (Liberty (Issaquah)) 15-9 (TF-1.5 2:53 (17-2))

Champ. Round 2 – Brayden Thacker (White River) 37-14 won by fall over Hector Castro (Meadowdale) 18-16 (Fall 5:04)

Cons. Round 2 – Hector Castro (Meadowdale) 18-16 won by fall over Ansar Mohammed Amiri (Rainier Beach) 17-12 (Fall 1:55)

Cons. Round 3 – Logan Davis (Kentlake) 34-21 won by fall over Hector Castro (Meadowdale) 18-16 (Fall 2:59)

132 Christopher Ramirez scored 12.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Christopher Ramirez (Meadowdale) 16-9 won by fall over Jakson Prater- Thaden (West Seattle) 23-7 (Fall 2:47)

Champ. Round 3 – Christopher Ramirez (Meadowdale) 16-9 won by fall over Benjamin Martinez (Sedro-Woolley) 23-7 (Fall 2:56)

Quarterfinal – Tavarre Lee (Lincoln (Tacoma)) 40-1 won by tech fall over Christopher Ramirez (Meadowdale) 16-9 (TF-1.5 2:22 (16-1))

138 Logan Palmer scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Shawn Bayne (Central Kitsap) 24-16 won by major decision over Logan Palmer (Meadowdale) 13-16 (MD 11-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Luka Sadder (Ballard) 18-8 won by fall over Logan Palmer (Meadowdale) 13-16 (Fall 1:56)

175 Jamier Perry 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Dallas Stryker Simmons (White River) 24-12 won by tech fall over Jamier Perry (Meadowdale) 27-12 (TF-1.5 4:31 (17-2))

Cons. Round 3 – Jamier Perry (Meadowdale) 27-12 won by decision over Roman Yasinskiy (Inglemoor) 20-9 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 4 – Jamier Perry (Meadowdale) 27-12 won by decision over Brayden Giddens (Mt. Spokane) 30-23 (Dec 11-9)

Cons. Round 5 – Jamier Perry (Meadowdale) 27-12 won by decision over Austin Greiner (Monroe) 20-10 (Dec 22-16)

285 Jaxson Hulbert scored 9.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Porter Self (Sedro-Woolley) 24-13 won by fall over Jaxson Hulbert (Meadowdale) 30-16 (Fall 0:45)

Cons. Round 3 – Jaxson Hulbert (Meadowdale) 30-16 won by fall over Joseph Krueger (Meadowdale) 10-12 (Fall 1:57)

Cons. Round 4 – Jaxson Hulbert (Meadowdale) 30-16 won by fall over Yashua Fonoti (Peninsula) 20-14 (Fall 2:59)

Cons. Round 5 – Jonah Martin (O`Dea) 19-6 won by fall over Jaxson Hulbert (Meadowdale) 30-16 (Fall 4:40)

285 Joseph Krueger scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – James Ongosia (Lincoln (Tacoma)) 20-7 won by fall over Joseph Krueger (Meadowdale) 10-12 (Fall 0:46)

Cons. Round 2 – Joseph Krueger (Meadowdale) 10-12 won by decision over Dheyauldeen Alnajati (Ridgeline) 13-11 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Jaxson Hulbert (Meadowdale) 30-16 won by fall over Joseph Krueger (Meadowdale) 10-12 (Fall 1:57)

Lynnwood (Boys)

106 Eduardo Gonzalez scored 11.5 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Eduardo Gonzalez (Lynnwood) 27-6 won by tech fall over Mohammed Nur (Rainier Beach) 20-11 (TF-1.5 2:00 (18-0))

Champ. Round 3 – Eduardo Gonzalez (Lynnwood) 27-6 won by fall over Mohammad Orozgaani (Auburn Mountainview) 28-16 (Fall 4:45)

Quarterfinal – Lazarus McEwen (Capital) 47-1 won by fall over Eduardo Gonzalez (Lynnwood) 27-6 (Fall 1:25)

120 Ashton Myers scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Ashton Myers (Lynnwood) 34-6 won by decision over Yaphet Habtom (Shorewood) 24-22 (Dec 6-2)

Champ. Round 3 – Hollender Lynch (Edmonds-Woodway) 36-13 won by major decision over Ashton Myers (Lynnwood) 34-6 (MD 13-4)

Cons. Round 4 – Ashton Myers (Lynnwood) 34-6 won by fall over Ah Mu Lah Soe (Kennewick) 14-9 (Fall 3:33)

Cons. Round 5 – Ashton Myers (Lynnwood) 34-6 won by decision over Alex Ovando (Prairie) 35-14 (Dec 5-4)

126 Braedyn Clark scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Murphy Massey-O`Hanlon (Gig Harbor) 27-10 won by fall over Braedyn Clark (Lynnwood) 6-5 (Fall 2:55)

Cons. Round 2 – Ashton Shepard (Cheney) 20-8 won by fall over Braedyn Clark (Lynnwood) 6-5 (Fall 1:22)

132 Eric Ly scored 9.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Max Morse (Snohomish) 33-12 won by decision over Eric Ly (Lynnwood) 33-14 (Dec 17-10)

Cons. Round 3 – Eric Ly (Lynnwood) 33-14 won by fall over Koltin Rice (Kelso) 24-9 (Fall 2:55)

Cons. Round 4 – Eric Ly (Lynnwood) 33-14 won by fall over Logan Lorenzo (Bellevue) 20-11 (Fall 1:20)

Cons. Round 5 – Romeo Gwerder (Enumclaw) 29-18 won by major decision over Eric Ly (Lynnwood) 33-14 (MD 18-6)

Mat Classic XXXVI Individual Girls Results for Thursday, Feb. 20:

Edmonds-Woodway

100 Ny Ny Pendleton scored 6.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ny Ny Pendleton (Edmonds-Woodway) 21-22 won by tech fall over Jaideny Orozco Avila (Hermiston) 25-24 (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-0))

Champ. Round 2 – Julia Gonzales (Oak Harbor) 33-5 won by fall over Ny Ny Pendleton (Edmonds-Woodway) 21-22 (Fall 3:35)

Cons. Round 2 – Ny Ny Pendleton (Edmonds-Woodway) 21-22 won by fall over Sage Del Rosario (Decatur) 21-16 (Fall 2:00)

Cons. Round 3 – Kailyann Dencker (Everett) 24-11 won by decision over Ny Ny Pendleton (Edmonds-Woodway) 21-22 (Dec 4-1)

120 Hannah Baldock 14.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Hannah Baldock (Edmonds-Woodway) 36-5 won by fall over Audrey Lindblom (Kennewick) 9-23 (Fall 1:07)

Champ. Round 2 – Hannah Baldock (Edmonds-Woodway) 36-5 won by tech fall over Hailey Borland (Thomas Jefferson) 18-17 (TF-1.5 2:11 (22-5))

Quarterfinal – Hannah Baldock (Edmonds-Woodway) 36-5 won by fall over Adell Anderson (Shelton) 35-6 (Fall 1:52)

125 Liliana Frank scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Liliana Frank (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-13 won by fall over Taylor Hancock (Hermiston) 18-24 (Fall 3:47)

Champ. Round 2 – Liliana Frank (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-13 won by decision over Paige Powers (Peninsula) 23-9 (Dec 13-10)

Quarterfinal – Genesis Egli (Oak Harbor) 32-2 won by fall over Liliana Frank (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-13 (Fall 2:22)

Cons. Round 4 – Liliana Frank (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-13 won by decision over Sheryl Joy Hufford (Monroe) 28-10 (Dec 3-1)

135 Mia Cruz scored 2.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Mia Cruz (Edmonds-Woodway) 24-14 won by decision over Maisy Norton (Enumclaw) 14-19 (Dec 10-3)

Champ. Round 2 – Ava Miranda (Peninsula) 34-11 won by fall over Mia Cruz (Edmonds-Woodway) 24-14 (Fall 0:59)

Cons. Round 2 – Aleyiah Wakan (Mt. Spokane) 17-16 won by fall over Mia Cruz (Edmonds-Woodway) 24-14 (Fall 4:03)

140 Grace Fitting scored 14.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Grace Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-9 won by fall over Carmen Finkbonner (Ferndale) 9-14 (Fall 2:54)

Champ. Round 2 – Grace Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-9 won by fall over Rianna Gonzales (Mount Vernon) 36-11 (Fall 3:24)

Quarterfinal – Grace Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-9 won by tech fall over Sienna Kuehn (Everett) 24-8 (TF-1.5 5:53 (20-1))

140

Caitlyn Gallagher scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Alexis Escobar (Kelso) 25-14 won by fall over Caitlyn Gallagher (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-15 (Fall 5:50)

Cons. Round 1 – Caitlyn Gallagher (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-15 won by fall over Cherish Winston-Taylor (Mount Tahoma) 19-24 (Fall 1:30)

Cons. Round 2 – Rianna Gonzales (Mount Vernon) 36-11 won by fall over Caitlyn Gallagher (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-15 (Fall 0:40)

170 Stephanie Cesar scored 2.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Stephanie Cesar (Edmonds-Woodway) 34-16 won by decision over Kali Betanzos (Cheney) 13-21 (Dec 7-0)

Champ. Round 2 – Makayla Finch (Stanwood) 37-5 won by injury default over Stephanie Cesar (Edmonds-Woodway) 34-16 (Inj. 3:09)

Cons. Round 2 – Daisy Lewis-Gist (Everett) 7-14 won by medical forfeit over Stephanie Cesar (Edmonds-Woodway) 34-16 (M. For.)

Lynnwood

105 Naomi Hawkins scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Camryn Daines (University) 18-7 won by fall over Naomi Hawkins (Lynnwood) 22-13 (Fall 3:14)

Cons. Round 1 – Naomi Hawkins (Lynnwood) 22-13 won by fall over Yesena Zuniega (Ferndale) 7-20 (Fall 1:33)

Cons. Round 2 – Lily Foreman (Hermiston) 30-14 won by fall over Naomi Hawkins (Lynnwood) 22-13 (Fall 1:00)

110 Anh Nguyen scored 1.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ridley Mcdonald (North Thurston) 11-8 won by decision over Anh Nguyen (Lynnwood) 26-13 (Dec 12-6)

Cons. Round 1 – Anh Nguyen (Lynnwood) 26-13 won by decision over Preslyn Waadevig (Mountain View) 13-15 (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Jennifer Tian (Cheney) 34-13 won by major decision over Anh Nguyen (Lynnwood) 26-13 (MD 12-3)

110 Zoe Degenstein scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Makayla Cardona (Southridge) 18-15 won by fall over Zoe Degenstein (Lynnwood) 17-15 (Fall 0:39)

Cons. Round 1 – Hailey Richmond (Sedro-Woolley) 12-10 won by fall over Zoe Degenstein (Lynnwood) 17-15 (Fall 0:49)

130 Brianna Williams scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jailynn Serrano (Sedro-Woolley) 22-16 won by fall over Brianna Williams (Lynnwood) 26-11 (Fall 1:48)

Cons. Round 2 – Mariah Denney (University) 29-6 won by fall over Brianna Williams (Lynnwood) 26-11 (Fall 2:18)

135 Zainab Sumah scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Zainab Sumah (Lynnwood) 26-8 won by fall over Nereida Montellano (Thomas Jefferson) 14-15 (Fall 0:29)

Champ. Round 2 – Shyla Weeks (Snohomish) 32-14 won by fall over Zainab Sumah (Lynnwood) 26-8 (Fall 1:56)

Cons. Round 2 – Zainab Sumah (Lynnwood) 26-8 won by fall over Saydee Bryson (Sedro-Woolley) 20-17 (Fall 1:53)

Cons. Round 3 – Zainab Sumah (Lynnwood) 26-8 won by fall over Arianna Zendejas (Central Kitsap) 19-15 (Fall 0:15)

Cons. Round 4 – Isabella Crave (Shorewood) 41-9 won by fall over Zainab Sumah (Lynnwood) 26-8 (Fall 1:14)

140 Venus Hernandez scored 7.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Crystal Nielsen (Shelton) 26-9 won by fall over Venus Hernandez (Lynnwood) 30-16 (Fall 1:35)

Cons. Round 1 – Venus Hernandez (Lynnwood) 30-16 won by fall over Johanna Hakansson (Silas) 14-11 (Fall 2:41)

Cons. Round 2 – Venus Hernandez (Lynnwood) 30-16 won by fall over Skylar Buckner (Cheney) 22-22 (Fall 4:21)

Cons. Round 3 – Venus Hernandez (Lynnwood) 30-16 won by decision over Alyjana Fellores (Shorewood) 26-12 (Dec 14-11)

Cons. Round 4 – Alexis Escobar (Kelso) 25-14 won by fall over Venus Hernandez (Lynnwood) 30-16 (Fall 2:19)

145 Elizabeth Noble scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Elizabeth Noble (Lynnwood) 23-16 won by fall over Marguerite Brinlee (Bellarmine Prep) 10-11 (Fall 2:44)

Champ. Round 2 – Maya Stephens (Lakes) 36-4 won by major decision over Elizabeth Noble (Lynnwood) 23-16 (MD 14-6)

Cons. Round 2 – Ellie Leach (Heritage) 13-8 won by fall over Elizabeth Noble (Lynnwood) 23-16 (Fall 4:14)

155 Tala Samara scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Madison Fladager (Shelton) 20-11 won by decision over Tala Samara (Lynnwood) 20-20 (Dec 10-6)

Cons. Round 1 – Tala Samara (Lynnwood) 20-20 won by fall over Itze Arreola (Decatur) 3-20 (Fall 1:42)

Cons. Round 2 – Tala Samara (Lynnwood) 20-20 won by fall over Emma Wall (North Thurston) 11-6 (Fall 2:39)

Cons. Round 3 – Beatrix Risters (Heritage) 13-6 won by fall over Tala Samara (Lynnwood) 20-20 (Fall 2:23)

170 Karen Chavez scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cady Ritz (Oak Harbor) 26-18 won by fall over Karen Chavez (Lynnwood) 12-26 (Fall 0:27)

Cons. Round 1 – Daisy Lewis-Gist (Everett) 7-14 won by fall over Karen Chavez (Lynnwood) 12-26 (Fall 1:58)

Meadowdale

135 Sofia Rodriguez Vasquez scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kaycee Potts (Kelso) 23-9 won by fall over Sofia Rodriguez Vasquez (Meadowdale) 12-17 (Fall 1:33)

Cons. Round 1 – Aleyiah Wakan (Mt. Spokane) 17-16 won by fall over Sofia Rodriguez Vasquez (Meadowdale) 12-17 (Fall 2:02)

155 Hasivie Barreiro Olivera scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jillian Hradec (Snohomish) 46-1 won by fall over Hasivie Barreiro Olivera (Meadowdale) 3-15 (Fall 0:27)

Cons. Round 1 – Dylan Stanford (Everett) 15-16 won by fall over Hasivie Barreiro Olivera (Meadowdale) 3-15 (Fall 0:39)

170 Maria Rosa Thompson scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Maria Rosa Thompson (Meadowdale) 23-11 won by fall over Olivia Jordan (Silas) 12-16 (Fall 2:58)

Champ. Round 2 – Lindsey Shipp (Peninsula) 40-9 won by fall over Maria Rosa Thompson (Meadowdale) 23-11 (Fall 1:12)

Cons. Round 2 – Della Young (Silas) 32-17 won by fall over Maria Rosa Thompson (Meadowdale) 23-11 (Fall 2:03)

190 Julia Cox scored 9.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Julia Cox (Meadowdale) 26-10 won by fall over Sofia (ASH) Ramos (Decatur) 10-17 (Fall 0:20)

Champ. Round 2 – Corrie Collins (Highline) 29-5 won by fall over Julia Cox (Meadowdale) 26-10 (Fall 3:35)

Cons. Round 2 – Julia Cox (Meadowdale) 26-10 won by fall over Arieana Jones (White River) 9-23 (Fall 1:55)

Cons. Round 3 – Julia Cox (Meadowdale) 26-10 won by tech fall over Tianna Baldwin (Kennewick) 17-15 (TF-1.5 4:03 (16-0))

Cons. Round 4 – Gadel Lorish Kanyeba Biangandu (Federal Way) 26-13 won by fall over Julia Cox (Meadowdale) 26-10 (Fall 2:02)

Mountlake Terrace

125 Rosechelle Obare scored 9.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Rosechelle Obare (Mountlake Terrace) 25-14 won by fall over Peyton Hanson (Silas) 28-19 (Fall 3:06)

Champ. Round 2 – Jalisca Holmgren (Cheney) 36-6 won by tech fall over Rosechelle Obare (Mountlake Terrace) 25-14 (TF-1.5 1:49 (18-0))

Cons. Round 2 – Rosechelle Obare (Mountlake Terrace) 25-14 won by tech fall over Aliysa Anderson (Central Kitsap) 23-17 (TF-1.5 3:18 (19-4))

Cons. Round 3 – Rosechelle Obare (Mountlake Terrace) 25-14 won by fall over Cailin Bailey (North Thurston) 10-7 (Fall 1:45)

Cons. Round 4 – Elektra Wiley (Roosevelt) 35-8 won by decision over Rosechelle Obare (Mountlake Terrace) 25-14 (Dec 12-8)

130 Neela Lopez Hernandez scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Mariah Denney (University) 29-6 won by fall over Neela Lopez Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace) 23-13 (Fall 4:10)

Cons. Round 2 – Jailynn Serrano (Sedro-Woolley) 22-16 won by fall over Neela Lopez Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace) 23-13 (Fall 4:16)