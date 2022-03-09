Edmonds School District winter sports athletes receive All-Wesco honors

The following Edmonds School District high school athletes earned all-Wesco conference honors for winter sports. The list includes basketball, wrestling and boys swim. Student athletes are listed by name, grade and high school:

Girls Basketball

First Team

Kayla Lorenz, grade 10, Lynnwood

Gia Powell, grade 10, Meadowdale

Second Team

Aniya Hooker, grade 10, Lynnwood

Halle Waram, grade 11, Edmonds-Woodway

Honorable Mention

Maile Armstrong, grade 11, Mountlake Terrace

Elise Colvin, grade 11, Mountlake Terrace

Cameron Dunn, grade 11, Mountlake Terrace

Lindsey Ho, grade 12, Mountlake Terrace

Jordan Leith, grade 11, Meadowdale

Mya Sheffield, grade 11, Mountlake Terrace

Boys Basketball

First Team

Jeffrey Anyimah, grade 12, Mountlake Terrace

Second Team

Adonai Daniel, grade 12, Edmonds-Woodway

Zaveon Jones, grade 10, Mountlake Terrace

Honorable Mention

Keegan Williams, grade 11, Lynnwood

Jacob Gabler, grade 12, Edmonds-Woodway

Aiden Bloomquist, grade 12, Meadowdale

Vito Mkrtychyan, grade 12, Mountlake Terrace

Wrestling

First Team

Phillipe Ban, grade 11, Lynnwood

Seraphim Trepernas, grade 11, Mountlake Terrace

Jacob Pahre, grade 12, Edmonds-Woodway

George Quintans, grade 12, Edmonds-Woodway

Alex Rapelje, grade 12, Edmonds-Woodway

Liam Fitting, grade 11, Edmonds-Woodway

Alec Rust, grade 12, Edmonds-Woodway

Saul Hernandez, grade 12, Meadowdale

Gyumin Baek, grade 12, Lynnwood

Elisha Abuhanna, grade 12.Lynnwood

Boys Swim

First Team