Edmonds School District winter sports athletes receive All-Wesco honors

The following Edmonds School District high school athletes earned all-Wesco conference honors for winter sports. The list includes basketball, wrestling and boys swim. Student athletes are listed by name, grade and high school:
Girls Basketball
First Team
- Kayla Lorenz, grade 10, Lynnwood
- Gia Powell, grade 10, Meadowdale
Second Team
- Aniya Hooker, grade 10, Lynnwood
- Halle Waram, grade 11, Edmonds-Woodway
Honorable Mention
- Maile Armstrong, grade 11, Mountlake Terrace
- Elise Colvin, grade 11, Mountlake Terrace
- Cameron Dunn, grade 11, Mountlake Terrace
- Lindsey Ho, grade 12, Mountlake Terrace
- Jordan Leith, grade 11, Meadowdale
- Mya Sheffield, grade 11, Mountlake Terrace
Boys Basketball
First Team
- Jeffrey Anyimah, grade 12, Mountlake Terrace
Second Team
- Adonai Daniel, grade 12, Edmonds-Woodway
- Zaveon Jones, grade 10, Mountlake Terrace
Honorable Mention
- Keegan Williams, grade 11, Lynnwood
- Jacob Gabler, grade 12, Edmonds-Woodway
- Aiden Bloomquist, grade 12, Meadowdale
- Vito Mkrtychyan, grade 12, Mountlake Terrace
Wrestling
First Team
- Phillipe Ban, grade 11, Lynnwood
- Seraphim Trepernas, grade 11, Mountlake Terrace
- Jacob Pahre, grade 12, Edmonds-Woodway
- George Quintans, grade 12, Edmonds-Woodway
- Alex Rapelje, grade 12, Edmonds-Woodway
- Liam Fitting, grade 11, Edmonds-Woodway
- Alec Rust, grade 12, Edmonds-Woodway
- Saul Hernandez, grade 12, Meadowdale
- Gyumin Baek, grade 12, Lynnwood
- Elisha Abuhanna, grade 12.Lynnwood
Boys Swim
First Team
- Mate’ Pallos, grade 11, Edmonds-Woodway
- Elijah Milan, grade 12, Lynnwood
