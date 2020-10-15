Edmonds School District, Verdant to present series about mental health during COVID-19

In partnership with the Verdant Health Commission, the Edmonds School District will hold four short segments over the next two months aimed at promoting mental health. There will also be a live Zoom discussion on mental health Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-7 p.m.

Each segment will be 5-10 minutes long and cover various mental health topics and provide helpful resources. Resources are also available on the district website.

A video introducing the series can be viewed here.

All community members are invited to attend. Interpretation in Spanish will be available and district staff will be able to coordinate other languages as needed. Those requiring a translator are encouraged to do so three days in advance. Registration is required here.