Edmonds School District updates plan for meals, child care, learning during closures

The Edmonds School District Friday updated its plans for providing students with meals, child care and learning while schools remain closed through April 24.

In a new announcement sent from Superintendent Kris McDuffy’s office, the district will continue to prioritize food services, child care and educational resources and support during the extended school closure.

The statement includes changes to the times, dates and locations to get free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches beginning March 16 provided by the Edmonds School District and Nutrition Department. For the week of March 16-20, the following locations will be open to kids up to 18 years old:

Meadowdale Middle 10 -10:30 a.m.

Mountlake Terrace High 10 -10:30 a.m.

Lynndale Elementary 11 -11:30 a.m.

Chase Lake Elementary 11 -11:30 a.m.

College Place Elementary 11 -11:30 a.m.

Mountlake Terrace Elementary 11 -11:30 a.m.

Cedar Valley Elementary 11 -11:30 a.m.

Community Life Church 11 -11:15 a.m.

Spruce Park 11:30 -11:45 a.m.

Meadowdale Community Church 12 -12:15 p.m.

Oak Heights Elementary 12:15 -12:30 p.m.

Martha Lake Elementary 12:45 -1 p.m.

Additionally, the district announced students in grades 7-12 will keep their district-issued Chromebooks for home use. According to the statement, district Chromebooks will be available to students in grades K-6 as requested for use in the near future. Internet hotspots will be available for families without internet access.

Applications for a Chromebook or internet hotspot loan are available here. For those who cannot fill out the online form or have questions about specific device needs, call 425-431-1454.

The district also announced staff is still working on plans with community partners to provide support for families in need of childcare. Also, the family support team helps families access housing, food pantries, healthcare and mental health. For additional information or assistance, contact the district’s Family Support team at 425-431-1454 or familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Or visit the district’s Family Support webpage for more details.

The district has created a survey here in English and Spanish to try and understand the level of need that exists in our community. Families are encouraged to fill out one survey response per student if they need support in the areas of childcare, food services and/or educational resources and support.

For additional information regarding school closures, click here.

–By Cody Sexton