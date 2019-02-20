Edmonds School District updates parents on snow makeup days

With six days of school missed so far due to snow, the Edmonds School District sent out an update Tuesday to parents on what they know so far about snow makeup days, which could determine how late the school year will go in June.

“Once we are through the winter season and all impacts are known, we will be able to determine the extent of the schedule adjustments needed,” the district wrote. “Here is what we know now:

The make-up dates will not be taken from spring break. School breaks are bargained in the teachers’ contract. Since many staff and families have made plans, we must honor the breaks that are set in the school calendar.

We have dates for five snow make-up days that are announced at the beginning of the school year and listed in the school calendar. This year’s dates are June 21, May 10, June 24, 25, and 26, to be used in that order.

Gov. Inslee declared a state of emergency on February 8, which gives school districts limited ability to obtain waivers. We will be exploring options with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, but must first get through the remainder of the winter season.

We understand the strain that closures, delays and early releases have had on our families and staff during this period of record snowfall, and we want to thank you for your patience and flexibility. We will communicate the final adjusted school calendar as soon as possible.”