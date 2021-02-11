Edmonds School District updates families on operating procedures in case of snow

With possible snow in this week’s forecast, Edmonds School District staff announced it is preparing to cancel in-person activities and return all students to remote learning in the event of a snow event.

The district regularly monitors weather forecasts and the potential impacts it could have one student learning, safety or operations within the district. For the 2020-21 school year, a Power Outage Plan was adopted that explains steps both families and staff can take in the event that their power or internet connection goes out.

In a letter addressed to district families, Superintendent Gustavo Balderas said the the district is better positioned to continue learning even when it’s snowing, and or the roads are icy. Balderas added that changes to school schedules because of winter weather will be limited and traditional “snow day” closures are unlikely.

According to Balderas, if district staff decide the weather will make campuses unsafe for students or staff, all in-person learning services will be canceled and those students and staff will revert to remote learning. Should the district close its buildings and facilities, eHub will also be closed and student outdoor conditioning cohorts will also be canceled.

As for child care, Balderas said providers who operate at district buildings — YMCA, Boys and Girls Club, Kids Krew and Right At School — will contact families directly about whether they will be operating.

To keep the community families informed, the district will send notifications through text, email, voice message, the district website and information will be shared on social media platforms.

Balderas reminded parents it is important to keep up-to-date contact information on record with their student’s school. If there is a school schedule change, the phone number listed as guardian contact will be the one notified.

For information on receiving district text messages, visit the Text Messaging website.

–By Cody Sexton