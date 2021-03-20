Edmonds School District update: Kindergarteners now returning to classroom week of March 29

Kindergarten students will now be returning to in-person learning by the end of March, according to the Edmonds School District.

The district announced Friday that kindergarten in-person learning originally scheduled to start the week of April 12 will instead begin the week of March 29.

According to a letter signed by Superintendent Gustavo Balderas, students identified as belong to Group A of the district’s phased plan to return to in-person learning will begin in-person Monday, March 29 and students in Group B will begin in-person Tuesday, March 30. This means they will return to their schools the same week as first-grade students.

In the letter, Balderas said the decision to return students earlier was based on the governor’s emergency proclamation to offer in-person learning to all of our students by April 19.

Earlier Friday, the district also announced that a tentative deal had been struck between the district’s bargaining team and the Edmonds Education Association regarding the return of grades 3-12 teachers to the classroom

Read the full letter below: