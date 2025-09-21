Edmonds School District to screen all second- and sixth-grade students for highly capable program

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Edmonds School District said it will be universally screening all second- and sixth-grade students this fall to help identify those who could benefit from highly capable services. The assessment will be administered by the district’s highly capable program department staff at various school sites from Nov. 4 through Dec. 18.

In addition to universally screening all students in second and sixth grades, the district will screen students in all other grades on a referral basis. Referrals can be submitted by family, staff and community members.

If you see most or all of these characteristics in your student, they may benefit from highly capable services.

– Is the student very curious?

– Do they learn quickly?

– Do they speak, read or write in another language?

– Does the student speak more than one language and use both languages to communicate?

– Do they think creatively?

– Do they think about complex and abstract ideas?

– Does the student learn new ideas without instruction?

– Is the student a leader at school, with their family or in their community?

– Does the student enjoy solving problems with numbers?

– Does the student enjoy doing puzzles?

Highly capable services are designed for students who are academically advanced. The curriculum and instruction are more advanced than a regular classroom.

If you would like to refer your student for testing, fill out the referral forms in several languages linked below by Oct. 15, 2025.

Informational Video for Families:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cCbNZI6V_o

Referral Forms:

English https://wkf.ms/3RydeUM

Amharic አማርኛ https://wkf.ms/3DSrpkB

Arabic العربية https://wkf.ms/4ccFNRe

Spanish español https://wkf.ms/4cpLEmw

Korean 한국어 https://wkf.ms/4hUWMZC

Russian Pусский https://wkf.ms/4hWk7u0

Vietnamese Tiếng Việt https://wkf.ms/42eGEw2

Dari دری https://wkf.ms/3HiIULX

Ukrainian українська https://wkf.ms/3SNrZ6O

Portuguese português https://wkf.ms/3SLNDs5

Mandarin 官话 https://wkf.ms/3Fe2XuA

Questions: