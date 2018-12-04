Edmonds School District to present Signs of Suicide workshop for families Dec. 6

Edmonds School District Family Academy is hosting a Signs of Suicide workshop for families from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. This event is presented in partnership with Verdant Health Commission using “The Signs of Suicide” curriculum now offered in the school district.

At this workshop you will learn:

Tools to help you identify the signs and symptoms of depression, suicide and self-injury in youth and their peers. Learn how to support your student and resources in our community.

The training is free. Dinner and child care (for children 3 and older who are toilet trained) will be provided.

The workshop will be in the Lynnwood High School Library, 18218 North Rd, Bothell.

Spanish interpretation will be provided. If you need an ASL interpreter, send an email to [email protected]. For more Information and other interpretation requests, contact Sally Guzman at 425-431-4267, [email protected]. Hablo español.