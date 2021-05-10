Edmonds School District to present Mental Health Community Forum — ‘Moving Forward Together’ — May 26

In an effort to address how the community can work together to address students’ mental health now and in the future, the Edmonds School District is sponsoring an online Mental Health Community Forum — “Moving Forward Together” — Thursday, May 26.

According to a district announcement, “We will provide tools and resources to help increase your confidence in addressing mental health how to know when to get help, suicide prevention, and startegies for having challenging conversations with your loved ones.”

You can click this link to join the webinar:

https://edmondsschools.zoom.us/j/87560837966?pwd=cUQ5dEpucTFLbVJJcVhWaGNhS3g0dz09

Or Telephone: +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 875 6083 7966

Passcode: 538766

Spanish language interpretation will be available.