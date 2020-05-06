Edmonds School District to livestream community forums for administrative positions

The Edmonds School District will livestream multiple community forums in May to give to hear from candidates vying for administrative positions.

All forums will begin at 6 p.m. At each forum, community members will have the opportunity to hear from the candidates and provide feedback.

Wednesday, May 6 – Program Director, Special Education Teaching Programs

Link to attend the Community Forum: edmondsschools.zoom. us/j/91977489831?pwd= N2ZUaGovK1BBMXlXeG5oNkZ0eDllUT 09

Click here to provide feedback on this finalist: forms.gle/ HFLoyg5fiUC4xRSi7

Thursday, May 7 – Principal, Martha Lake Elementary

Wednesday, May 13 – Assistant Superintendent

Monday, May 18 – Executive Director, Equity and Student Success