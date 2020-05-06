Edmonds School District to livestream community forums for administrative positions

The Edmonds School District will livestream multiple community forums in May to give to hear from candidates vying for administrative positions.
All forums will begin at 6 p.m. At each forum, community members will have the opportunity to hear from the candidates and provide feedback.
- Wednesday, May 6 – Program Director, Special Education Teaching Programs
- Link to attend the Community Forum:
Click here to provide feedback on this finalist:
- Thursday, May 7 – Principal, Martha Lake Elementary
- Wednesday, May 13 – Assistant Superintendent
- Monday, May 18 – Executive Director, Equity and Student Success
More details about how to join the forums will become available on the district website.