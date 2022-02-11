Edmonds School District to host virtual town hall on student safety Feb. 15

The Edmonds School District is sponsoring a virtual town hall from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 to discuss student safety. Local law enforcement agencies will join district staff to go over the the following topics:

  • Social media safety
  • How schools respond to a campus threat
  • Social emotional support for our students
  • Weapon safety

Those who attend will be able to use the chat function to ask questions.

You can login in to the virtual town hall through this link: edmondsschools.zoom.us/j/81039134766

Interpretation will be provided in:

  • ASL
  • Spanish
  • Vietnamese
  • Arabic
  • Amharic
  • Korean