Edmonds School District to host virtual budget presentation March 1

Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner and Director of Business and Finance Lydia Sellie will discuss the district budget during a virtual presentation from 5-6 p.m., Wednesday, March 1.
The discussion will also be posted later on the district YouTube Channel. For the Zoom link, please visit the district calendar: bit.ly/ESDCalendar
