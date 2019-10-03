Edmonds School District to host Trade Up! event Oct. 10

The Edmonds School District, in conjunction with the Edmonds School Foundation and Snohomish County Labor, is hosting Trade Up! The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the former-Alderwood Middle School campus.

Twelve community partners will provide the roughly 100 students attending information on career opportunities in trades.

Participating industries include — Community Transit; Snohomish County PUD; Snohomish County 911 Operators; Sheet Metal Workers; Laborers 292; Finishing Trades (painters); Carpenters Union; Electrical Workers; Concrete Masons; Surveyors; Waste Management; and Engineering Simulators Team.

Students will be put into groups and rotate through each trade doing hands-on activities. At each station, they will get their time card stamped and at the end of the day will be paid for their “apprenticeship.”