Edmonds School District to host Recreation and Resource Info Fair Feb. 1

Edmonds School District families and caregivers who live with individuals experiencing disabilities are invited to attend the district’s Recreation and Resource Information Fair Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m.-noon.

Families can learn about local community resources and ask questions to help navigate services and support available based on their student’s unique needs.

The event will take place at Meadowdale Middle School, located at 6500 168th St. S.W., in Lynnwood.

For more information and program details, see the Recreation and Resource Information Fair flier.

For additional information, contact Kathie Davis at Daviska@edmonds.wednet.edu or Lola Taylor at taylorl@edmonds.wednet.edu.