Edmonds School district to host Real Estate Partnership lunch Oct. 3

Real estate professionals are invited to join Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Kris McDuffy for a special luncheon at noon Wednesday, Oct. 3.

“Our hope is that together we can partner in sharing our strengths with potential/future residents of Edmonds, Brier, Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace,” the school district said in an announcement.

The event will be at Edmonds School District headquarters, 20420 68th Ave W, Lynnwood. You can RSVP for the Real Estate Partnership Lunch at https://goo.gl/uVbsyL.