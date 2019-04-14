Edmonds School District to host meetings on April 17 regarding moving 6th graders to middle school

The Edmonds School District will host four middle school configuration meetings on April 17 from 6:30-8 p.m. to discuss the prospect of integrating 6th-grade students into middle schools in the district.

As the discussion moves into the next phase, the school district invites parents and community members to provided more detailed feedback on the matter by attending one of the following meetings on April 17:

Mountlake Terrace High School, located at 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Edmonds-Woodway High School, located at 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

Meadowdale High School, located at 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Lynnwood High School, located at 18218 North Rd., Bothell

These meetings are opportunities for parents to learn more about the work the district has done so far to research middle school configuration options and to ask questions of district staff. Those unable to attend a meeting will be able to find the information posted on a dedicated website to be set up by the district at a later time.

Any potential changes to the would be implemented in 2023 or later. For more information, click here.