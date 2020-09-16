Edmonds School District to host in-person technology training Sept 16-17

The Edmonds School District will offer two days of in-person technology support for our families experiencing technical challenges surrounding student remote learning. Support is available for all grade levels, Pre-K through 12th grade.
In-Person Technology Support
Choose a time, date and location that works best for you:
Wednesday, Sept. 16
- 8 a.m. -noon Meadowdale High School, located at 6002 168th St. S.W., in Lynnwood.
- 3 – 7 p.m. Mountlake Terrace High School, located at 21801 44th Ave. W., in Mountlake Terrace.
Thursday, Sept. 17
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Edmonds-Woodway High School, located at 7600 212th St. S.W., in Edmonds.
- 3 – 7 p.m. Lynnwood High School, located at 18218 North Rd., in Bothell.
Additional details:
- Bring the student assigned Chromebook to the event
- Signs will direct families where to enter the building for the in-person tech support.
- Each person entering the building will undergo a quick health screening process which consists of a temperature check and answering a few COVID-19 related questions.
- A face covering must be worn for the event. If you do not have a face covering you will be asked to get one before being allowed to enter the buildings. The District can provide a mask if you do not have one available.
- All social distancing and sanitation requirements will be strictly followed.
- Spanish interpreters will be available to assist families.
Those who are unable to attend can access other resources by calling the district’s Family & Student Tech Support Line at 425-431-1211 or emailing Family & Student Tech Support at techsupport@edmonds15.org.
Edmonds School District resource guides for families and students: