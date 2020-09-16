Edmonds School District to host in-person technology training Sept 16-17

The Edmonds School District will offer two days of in-person technology support for our families experiencing technical challenges surrounding student remote learning. Support is available for all grade levels, Pre-K through 12th grade.

In-Person Technology Support

Choose a time, date and location that works best for you:

Wednesday, Sept. 16

8 a.m. -noon Meadowdale High School, located at 6002 168th St. S.W., in Lynnwood.

3 – 7 p.m. Mountlake Terrace High School, located at 21801 44th Ave. W., in Mountlake Terrace.

Thursday, Sept. 17

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Edmonds-Woodway High School, located at 7600 212th St. S.W., in Edmonds.

3 – 7 p.m. Lynnwood High School, located at 18218 North Rd., in Bothell.

Additional details:

Bring the student assigned Chromebook to the event

Signs will direct families where to enter the building for the in-person tech support.

Each person entering the building will undergo a quick health screening process which consists of a temperature check and answering a few COVID-19 related questions.

A face covering must be worn for the event. If you do not have a face covering you will be asked to get one before being allowed to enter the buildings. The District can provide a mask if you do not have one available.

All social distancing and sanitation requirements will be strictly followed.

Spanish interpreters will be available to assist families.

Those who are unable to attend can access other resources by calling the district’s Family & Student Tech Support Line at 425-431-1211 or emailing Family & Student Tech Support at techsupport@edmonds15.org.

Edmonds School District resource guides for families and students: