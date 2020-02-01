Edmonds School District to host events for Black History Month Feb. 2-7

In recognition of February’s Black History Month, the Edmonds School District will host three events from Feb. 2-7 to promote and encourage racial equity.

At its Jan. 28 business meeting, the Edmonds School District Board of Directors adopted a resolution endorsing the Black Lives Matter’s Month of Action. The events are intended to build community and continue to foster a community of allies in the district.

Community members are invited to attend any or all of the following events:

Celebrating Black Storytellers, Inventors and Leaders, Feb. 2: Listen to listen to stories read by local black leaders, see a curated list of books by black authors, inventors and leaders.

The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Edmonds Sno-Isle Library, located at 650 Main St. in Edmonds. The event will include free snacks and activities for kids.

Celebrating Black Youth Expression and Leaders, Feb. 5: Experience local black youth expression and leadership through visual art, spoken word and other performances.

The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Meadowdale Middle School, located at 6500 168th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. Free dinner will be served and there will be activities for kids.

Conversations About Race, Feb. 7: Join in on a conversation about race and learn how to become a better ally, explore how to have conversations with kids and hear from local black educators.

The event will be held from 5-8 p.m.at the Educational Service Center, located at 20420 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. Free dinner will be served and there will be activities for kids.

To register for an event, click here.

Childcare will be available during the events for kids who 3 years or older and potty trained. Interpreters will be available for families in need. The district needs three days advance notice to arrange for an interpreter.

ASL interpreters will also be available and arrangements can be made by emailing ASLrequests@edmonds.wednet.edu.

For more information, contact Sally Guzmán at guzmanreyess@edmonds.wednet.edu or Jeff Stone stoneje@edmonds.wednet.edu.