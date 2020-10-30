Edmonds School District to host eLearning Academy information night Nov. 5

The Edmonds School District will host an information night Nov. 5 for families interested in learning about the Edmonds eLearning Academy.

The eLearning Academy offers support to students struggling in their current classroom setting. With the academy, students could be offered more autonomy and flexibility with school work deadlines.

For more information about Edmonds eLearning Academy, visit the school’s website.

The event will be held virtually via Zoom from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and can be accessed at the scheduled time and place here.