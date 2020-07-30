Edmonds School District to delay reopening of schools, offer remote learning this fall

Following the advice of county health officials, the Edmonds School District announced Wednesday it will forgo reopening schools in the fall for the 2020-21 school year. Instead, the district will be moving forward with its remote-learning model, Continuous Learning 2.0.

In a letter addressed to families, Superintendent Gustavo Balderas said the district will be moving forward with distance learning after the Snohomish Health District advised Snohomish County public school superintendents and private school administrators not to reopen schools this fall. Snohomish County Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters said Wednesday morning that the “continued upward trajectory” of COVID-19 cases in the county means that reopening schools would pose a substantial risk to the school and the surrounding community.

The district’s Continuous Learning 2.0 plan builds on the remote learning model provided earlier this year by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) when schools closed. District leaders have been working to improve the model to prepare for possible future school closures this fall.

The earliest students could return to in-person learning would be mid November, Balderas said.

“We realize our decision not to have in-person learning opportunities at this time extends the hardship, uncertainty and equity gaps already imposed on many of our families,” he said. “Please know we are working to address learning needs, child care and other impacts of this difficult choice.”

The full text of the letter can be read below: