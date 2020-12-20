Edmonds School District to continue free meal service on Wednesdays during winter break

The Edmonds School District will be serving its family-style meal kits on Wednesdays during the winter break, Dec. 19-Jan. 3.

While there are fewer locations and times available during the break, the kits will still include enough breakfast and lunch items for seven days.

Here are the details:

Wednesday, Dec. 23 and Wednesday, Dec. 30:

Grab and Go locations and times

Meadowdale Middle: 9-10 a.m.

Mountlake Terrace High: 10-11 a.m.

Lynnwood High: 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway High: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Food truck community locations and times

A’capella Apartments: 10-10:20 a.m.

YWCA Sommerset: 10:35-10:55 a.m.

Medo-Lynn Ranch Mobile Home Park 11:20-11:40 a.m.

Pinewood Square: 1:30- 1:45 p.m.

Scriber Creek: 2-2:20 p.m.

Alderwood Boys and Girls club: 2:30-2:50 p.m.

Spruce Park: 3:05-3:25 p.m.

Home deliveries will be Wednesday, Dec. 23 and Wednesday, Dec. 30. Details: visit https://bit.ly/ESDGrabnGo or call 425-431-1454.