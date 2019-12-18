Edmonds School District third graders to receive swim lesson vouchers

Swim lesson vouchers for 2019 will be sent home with each third-grade student in the Edmonds School District this week. The free program for students is made possible by Verdant Health Commission in cooperation with the cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

Each third grader will receive three vouchers good for three sets of swim lessons that are redeemable at either the Lynnwood Recreation Center pool, the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion pool, Yost Pool in Edmonds or Dale Turner Family YMCA pool in Shoreline, and are redeemable anytime in 2020. In addition, pool staff visit all third-grade physical education classes in the spring to provide water safety lessons.

More information about the program and vouchers can be found on the District Swim Lesson website.