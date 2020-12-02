Edmonds School District Superintendent announces ‘No New Work Wednesdays’ for December

In a letter to students and famiiies, Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas on Tuesday provided an academic update for December, announcing that the district wants to “release some pressure” on students, families and staff with a plan for “No New Work Wednesdays.” In addition, the superintendent said, students will have an opportunity to turn in late work, resubmit work with low grades or improve their grades. And no work will be assigned to students over winter break, Balderas said.

Here’s the full letter:

Dear Edmonds School District students and families,

As we begin the month of December, we are on the homestretch to closing out 2020 – a year we won’t soon forget.

In the pre-COVID-19 world, December was already tough on students. The stress for everyone will likely be magnified this year as we are experiencing disrupted traditions, economic uncertainty, and perhaps illness or the loss of a loved one.

Academic update as we approach Winter Break

With all that in mind, between now and Winter Break, the district wants to release some pressure on our students, families and staff through the following actions:

The three Wednesdays in December will be “No New Work Wednesdays”

Teachers will not provide new assignments for students to work on during these independent learning days. Instead, students can work on existing assignments, missing assignments or resubmitting assignments with low grades. Office hours will still be offered.

Opportunities for students to turn in late work, resubmit work with low grades, or improve their grade

Teachers will work with their students on ways to offer students a second chance to improve their grades between now and Winter Break.

No work will be assigned to students over Winter Break

We all need some time away to relax, recharge, and do what brings us joy during these two weeks off.

Edmonds Schools Stages of Re-entry update

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Snohomish County. As of yesterday, we are now at 368 cases per 100,000 population in the county, compared to 300 last week.

We want you to know we continue to work directly with the Snohomish Health District on all of our re-entry plans.

A few weeks ago we were able to bring eight students in our Visual Impaired program and 20 students in our Deaf and Hard of Hearing program back into two of our school buildings. We want to continue to bring more of our students back, especially those with the highest needs, as soon as we can while being ever cognizant of rates and guidance from experts.

We will continue to communicate with students, families and staff as we work to safely bring more students back into our school buildings.

Thank you

Thank you again to our students, families and staff for all you are doing. This isn’t easy for any of us, but we will get through it.

Best,

Dr. Gustavo Balderas

Superintendent