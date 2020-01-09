Edmonds School District students, teachers invited to attend Jan. 13 Black Lives Matter learning event

The Edmonds School District will host a community Black Lives Matter learning event on Monday, Jan. 13, from 5-8 p.m. for students, families and staff.

The event will take place at the District’s Educational Service Center, located at 20420 68th Ave W, Lynnwood.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about:

Why teaching for Black Lives is essential.

History and current context that supports teaching for Black Lives.

Strategies, lessons, and resources teachers could use in school/classroom/community.

Free child care and dinner will be provided. Child care will be available for children age 3 and older who are toilet trained.

Registration is available at tinyurl.com/Jan132020.

Professional development clock hours are available for Edmonds School District staff: course #3895

For more information, contact Sally Guzmán at 425-431-4267 or guzmanreyess@edmonds.wednet. edu.