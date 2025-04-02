Edmonds School District sponsors Avanzando event, aimed at empowering Hispanic/Latino students

Last week, the Edmonds School District brought together more than 220 Hispanic/Latino middle school students from across the district at Edmonds College for Avanzando, which means “moving forward.”

The day focused on building confidence, connections, and college and career awareness, the district said in its weekly Family News report. Students were supported by 20 high school mentors from Latino Student Unions at all four comprehensive high schools, along with district counselors, career specialists and resource advocates.

Guest speaker Marison Bejarano, director of health & wellness at the Latino Educational Training Institute, encouraged students to embrace their potential and plan for their futures. Students also explored the Edmonds College campus through guided tours, helping them envision their next steps.