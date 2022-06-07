Edmonds School District sponsoring Multilingual Parents Night June 9

Parents interested in learning more about the Edmonds School District’s multilingual programs and services are invited to the online Multilingual Parents Night from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 9.

The night’s focus will be on English language learning for parents but staff will answer all questions.

Visit the online calendar for the Zoom link.

For more information, call Paula Malone at 425-431-7125 or Mary Williams at 425-431-7342.