Edmonds School District sponsoring Multilingual Parents Night June 9

Parents interested in learning more about the Edmonds School District’s multilingual programs and services are invited to the online Multilingual Parents Night from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 9.
The night’s focus will be on English language learning for parents but staff will answer all questions.
Visit the online calendar for the Zoom link.
For more information, call Paula Malone at 425-431-7125 or Mary Williams at 425-431-7342.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.