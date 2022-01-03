Edmonds School District schools to start two hours late Jan. 3

While Edmonds School District students will return to classes as planned on Monday, Jan. 3, they will start the day two hours late due to difficult road and sidewalk conditions.

There also will be no out-of-district transportation on Monday.

Buses will operate on their regular routes, but will be two hours later than a student’s regular pick up time.

School start and dismissal times:

School starts two hours after the school’s regular start time: bit.ly/ESDStartDismiss.

Students will be dismissed at regular dismissal times unless otherwise announced.

School buses:

Buses will arrive for student pick up two hours after the regular pick up time.

School breakfast and lunch:

School breakfast will be available 30 minutes before schools start.

School lunch will be provided as part of the school day.

Morning programs:

No a.m. Move 60!

No a.m. services at Alderwood Early Childhood Center. p.m. services will operate on their normal schedule.

No a.m.. Preschool co-op, Family PreK & ECEAP.

Child care:

Child care providers will contact families regarding their specific schedule and changes.

After school activities: