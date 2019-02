Updated at 7:05 p.m. Monday with Edmonds Community College closure announcement. Updated at 7:05 p.m. Monday with Edmonds Community College closure announcement.

All Edmonds School District schools and programs will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 12 due to unsafe weather conditions, the district announced Monday afternoon.

Edmonds Community College has also canceled all classes on Feb. 12, including evening and online classes, due to "continued inclement weather and unsafe driving conditions."