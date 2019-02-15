Edmonds School District schools open Friday, with already-scheduled early release

After being shut down all week due to snow and ice, Edmonds School District schools will be open at the regular time on Friday, Feb. 15. Students will be out arly, though — Friday was already scheduled to be an Early Release Day, the district said.

“Schools will start at their regular times on Friday, and will be dismissed at early release times, as planned,” the district said.

in a message on its website, the school district said facilities crews “made tremendous progress” Thursday in removing snow and ice from essential parking and bus areas at schools, and will continue to work to clear remaining areas.

“Our Transportation Services department evaluated roads this evening to assess conditions after several hours of rain, and determined that conditions have vastly improved in most areas,” the message said. However, it noted there are still areas where roads and sidewalks are covered, and some neighborhoods may still have hazardous conditions.

“We ask you to use extra care when traveling to and from school, and urge you to discuss additional safety precautions with your student, such as where to safely walk or wait for a bus if your usual path is still snow or slush covered,” the district advised. “We understand that you are the primary decision-maker for your children, and count on each parent or guardian to make individual decisions about their children’s safety. If you choose to keep your child home, please follow regular procedures in contacting your school to excuse the absence.”

Edmonds School District facilities have been closed a total of six days — two during the week of Feb. 4-9 and four days this week — due to recent snowy and inclement weather.