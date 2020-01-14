Edmonds School District schools, Edmonds CC closed Tuesday due to unsafe conditions

As overnight freezing temperatures led to icy roadways, and both the Edmonds School District and Edmonds Community College have canceled all classes and activities for Tuesday, Jan. 14.

It marks the second straight day of no classes for the Edmonds School District. Last year, safety concerns related to heavy snow and ice caused the district to close schools for six days between Feb. 4-15.

Edmonds CC, which started classes late on Monday but didn’t cancel them, says its closure extends to evening and online classes as well. For the Edmonds School District, the closure means no after-school or athletic activities, including high school sporting events.