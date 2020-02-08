Edmonds School District recognizes teachers earning new, renewed National Board Certification

The Edmonds School District announced that the following district teachers recently earned National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) Certification, commonly referred to as National Board Certification:

Adam Bazant – Mountlake Terrace High

Veronica Mun – College Place Elementary

Noel Shahbazian – Beverly Elementary

Martha Strachan – Meadowdale High

This brings the total number of National Board Certified teachers in Edmonds to 216.

National Board Certification involves an extensive series of performance-based assessments that include teaching portfolios, student work samples, videos and analysis of classroom teaching and student learning. Teachers also complete a series of written exercises that probe the depth of their subject-matter knowledge, as well as their understanding of how to teach those subjects to their students. The entire process can take up to 400 hours.

The following NBPTS teachers have achieved renewal: