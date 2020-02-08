Edmonds School District recognizes teachers earning new, renewed National Board Certification

The Edmonds School District announced that the following district teachers recently earned National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) Certification, commonly referred to as National Board Certification:
- Adam Bazant – Mountlake Terrace High
- Veronica Mun – College Place Elementary
- Noel Shahbazian – Beverly Elementary
- Martha Strachan – Meadowdale High
This brings the total number of National Board Certified teachers in Edmonds to 216.
National Board Certification involves an extensive series of performance-based assessments that include teaching portfolios, student work samples, videos and analysis of classroom teaching and student learning. Teachers also complete a series of written exercises that probe the depth of their subject-matter knowledge, as well as their understanding of how to teach those subjects to their students. The entire process can take up to 400 hours.
The following NBPTS teachers have achieved renewal:
- Margaret Aguilar – Educational Services Center
- Mark Burbank – Mountlake Terrace High School
- Ray Carden – Lynnwood High School
- Patti Casey – Oak Heights Elementary
- Terra Lea Dennis – College Place Elementary
- Dan Johnston – Mountlake Terrace High School
- Lisa Markussen – Mountlake Terrace Elementary
- Jennifer Martin – Edmonds Elementary
- Erica Morgan – College Place Elementary
- Kristyn O’Connor – Cedar Way Elementary
- John Traxler – Mountlake Terrace High School
- Samuel Wahbeh – Edmonds Woodway High School
- Peter White – Mountlake Terrace Elementary
- Tom White – Lynnwood Elementary
- Amy Wiskerchen – Mountlake Terrace Elementary