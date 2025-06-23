Edmonds School District projects $2.6M general fund balance for 2025-26 budget

The Edmonds School District is expected to have a positive general fund balance of around $2.6 million for the 2025-26 school year, according to the district’s final budget estimates.

The board is set to have its first reading of the estimates Tuesday, and is expected to vote on whether to adopt the proposed budget July 8. This follows years of massive budget cuts as the district has attempted to address gaping budget deficits.

“This is the result of legislative actions, particularly in allowing the district to collect the voter-approved levy amount in 2026,” Edmonds School District Executive Finance Director Lydia Sellie said in an email Monday. “We had increases to fund balance during COVID due to ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds, but recent years only through difficult choices.”

View the full proposed budget here: Entire Budget Document (1st Reading).

Prior to the budget discussion, the meeting is set to kick off with a celebration for Hazlewood Elementary, Seaview Elementary and Terrace Park Elementary being recognized by the Washington State Board of Education. The schools were honored for their efforts in closing opportunity gaps and supporting student growth and academic achievement during the 2023-24 school year.

A public hearing on the 2025-26 proposed budget is set to follow and then the board is scheduled to vote on whether to adopt the budget.

The board will also vote on whether to approve the Madrona Bioretention Replacement Project and the Maplewood K-8 Field Upgrades Project.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 24 at the district’s Educational Services Center: 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The full agenda can be found on the district’s website.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.

