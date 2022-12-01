Edmonds School District planning a late start for schools Thursday

The Edmonds School District said that all schools will start two hours late Thursday, Dec. 1, due to continued power outages and road conditions.
The district said it will continue to assess the conditions overnight and into the morning and will provide any updates if needed.
All district schools were closed Wednesday, Nov. 30.
