Edmonds School District parent leaders host networking breakfast

Posted: December 6, 2019 106
The Parent Leaders for the Edmonds School District/Edmonds PTA Council 7.2 earlier this week hosted a networking breakfast with district administrators and school principals at the school district administration building in Lynnwood. Keynote speaker was Erin Jones, a nationally recognized classroom teacher and administrator who was a candidate for Washington State Superintendent of Schools in 2018.  (Photo courtesy Monica Wheaton)

 

