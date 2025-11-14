Edmonds School District offers Indigenous Students support program on first and third Saturdays

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Edmonds School district is hosting Young Elders Rising, a learning program supporting Indigenous K-12 students through education, mentorship and cultural connection on the first and third Saturday of every month.
- Upcoming session: Saturday, Nov. 15. Repeats every first and thirrd Saturday of the month.
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Location: Edmonds School District Office, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood
Register HERE.
The session will begin with drop-in tutoring from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by community time focused on indigenous language, culture, stories and ways of knowing, according to the District’s website.
For more information contact Nicole Askarian at askariann194@edmonds.wednet.edu.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.