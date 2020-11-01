Edmonds School District offering free student meals during November holidays

The Edmonds School District will be providing student meals for the upcoming November holidays, and also reminds families that free meal kits are available for all kids age 1-18 for the whole school year. Meal kits include seven breakfasts and lunches.

A complete list of meal sites and curbside service times for each Wednesday and Thursday is available on the district website: https://bit.ly/ESDGrabnGo. Below are the plans for continued student meals for the upcoming November holidays. More details will be provided later on plans for December.

Veterans Day

Wednesday, Nov. 11: No meal service on this day in observance of Veterans Day. The regular Wednesday sites will be served on Tuesday, Nov. 10

Home meal deliveries will happen as planned on Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 10 and 12.

Thanksgiving

During Thanksgiving week, the district will be serving family-style meal kits with bonus items like pumpkin pie and holiday treats.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Evening meal service is rescheduled to Tuesday evening, Nov. 24, at Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace High Schools and Meadowdale Middle School.

Thursday, Nov. 26: No meal service on Thanksgiving Day. Usual Thursday sites will be served on Tuesday, Nov. 24.