Edmonds School District offering dental sealants to second and third graders

The Edmonds School District is offering school-based dental sealants for second- and third-grade students at 12 local schools.

By choosing to participate in the program, students are eligible to receive a free dental screening for oral diseases and dental sealants. Dental sealants are clear or opaque plastic materials applied to the chewing surfaces of the back teeth to prevent cavities and oral decay. Any child needing additional care will receive a referral to a local dentist.

Participating schools include Beverly, Cedar Valley, Cedar Way, Chase Lake, College Place, Lynndale, Lynnwood, Martha Lake, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Oak Heights and Spruce elementary schools. Additional information about the program can be found here.

The clinics will take place in February and March. Parents will receive consent forms from the schools.