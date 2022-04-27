Edmonds School District names former Shoreline Schools leader as interim superintendent

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors on Tuesday night voted to extend an offer to Dr. Rebecca Miner to be interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. The school board voted on their decision during the Tuesday, April 26 board meeting. Pending completion of contract negotiations, Miner will start with the district on July 1.

“We look forward to having Dr. Miner serve the Edmonds School District,” said School Board President Dr. Nancy Katims. “We are confident Dr. Miner will continue the work of the district’s strategic plan and will keep the district moving forward in a positive direction.”

Miner was the superintendent of the Shoreline School District for seven years. Prior to that, she spent three years at White Pass School District. She is currently supporting districts as a Washington Association of School administrators lead for the inclusionary practices project and also currently serves as the interim assistant superintendent for teaching, learning and equity in the Evergreen School District. She has been an administrator overseeing special education services, an associate principal, a high school teacher of language arts, and a middle school special education and Spanish teacher.

“I am thrilled to begin my new role as interim superintendent for the Edmonds School District,” Miner said. “I look forward to supporting the critical work of the district for the upcoming school year.”

Miner has mentored many aspiring and new career superintendents and has a passion for providing support to educators in all positions. She is committed to equitable outcomes for students and truly believes in education as a pathway to a lifetime of success.

Miner grew up in Vancouver, Washington. She and her husband Timothy Buckley look forward to relocating to the district, attending school events and also enjoying the many amenities the area has to offer.

Current Superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas announced in mid-March that he will resign his position at the end of June for a job in Oregon. Since that time, the school board worked to find an interim superintendent.

The board’s goal was to find someone who not only knows Washington state and Snohomish County, but also had an extensive positive experience as a superintendent.

The board selected their top two candidates for interviews, in which they asked questions provided by stakeholder groups. The board hired a search firm to help with the vetting of the candidates, which led to the selection of Miner.

The school board will begin an extensive national search for the district’s next permanent superintendent this fall and will seek extensive input from a variety of key stakeholders, a district announcement said..