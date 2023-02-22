Edmonds School District musicians state bound after earning regional honors

More than 50 Edmonds School District High School musicians qualified for the upcoming state solo/ensemble contest in April after their outstanding performances in the Sno-King Music Educators Association Regional Solo/Ensemble contest Feb. 2.

These students represent all four of our comprehensive high schools and placed in the top three places in their categories.

The winners in each category will compete at the state level, and alternates will also compete if space allows. These students have come through our K-12 music program and are a reflection of the incredible dedication of our music teachers.

Here’s a list of musicians headed to state:

Winner Alyea, Lucas EWHS Bass Voice Winner Tang, Matt EWHS Guitar Winner McCann, Sophia EWHS Violin Winner Medieros, Amelie EWHS Alto Saxophone Winner EWHS Percussion Trio EW HS Perc – Sm Ens.* Winner Mosqueda-Cisneros, Ashley Lynnwood HS Tenor Sax Winner O’Brien, Kellen Lynnwood HS Euphonium Winner O’Brien, Kellen Lynnwood HS Trombone Winner Tiponut, Rosemary Lynnwood HS Soprano Voice Winner Ussery, Julian Lynnwood HS Tuba 1st Alt. Neophonics EWHS S/M/A Vocal-Lg* 1st Alt. Chen, Audrey EWHS Cello 1st Alt. Nappen, Hailey EWHS Viola 1st Alt. LHS #11 Royal Voices Lynnwood HS Mixed Vocal-Lg* 1st Alt. LHS #27 Jazz 1 Trombones Lynnwood HS Brass-Sm Ens.* 1st Alt. Dorgan, matthew Lynnwood HS Trombone 1st Alt. The Baguettes Meadowdale HS WW-Lg Ens.* 1st Alt. Setala, Abby Mountlake Terrace HS Trumpet 2nd Alt. EWHS Camerata EWHS Strings-Lg* 2nd Alt. Tiponut, Rosemary Lynnwood HS Oboe

