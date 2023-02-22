Edmonds School District musicians state bound after earning regional honors

More than 50 Edmonds School District High School musicians qualified for the upcoming state solo/ensemble contest in April after their outstanding performances in the Sno-King Music Educators Association Regional Solo/Ensemble contest Feb. 2.
These students represent all four of our comprehensive high schools and placed in the top three places in their categories.
The winners in each category will compete at the state level, and alternates will also compete if space allows. These students have come through our K-12 music program and are a reflection of the incredible dedication of our music teachers.
Here’s a list of musicians headed to state:
|Winner
|Alyea, Lucas
|EWHS
|Bass Voice
|Winner
|Tang, Matt
|EWHS
|Guitar
|Winner
|McCann, Sophia
|EWHS
|Violin
|Winner
|Medieros, Amelie
|EWHS
|Alto Saxophone
|Winner
|EWHS Percussion Trio
|EW HS
|Perc – Sm Ens.*
|Winner
|Mosqueda-Cisneros, Ashley
|Lynnwood HS
|Tenor Sax
|Winner
|O’Brien, Kellen
|Lynnwood HS
|Euphonium
|Winner
|O’Brien, Kellen
|Lynnwood HS
|Trombone
|Winner
|Tiponut, Rosemary
|Lynnwood HS
|Soprano Voice
|Winner
|Ussery, Julian
|Lynnwood HS
|Tuba
|1st Alt.
|Neophonics
|EWHS
|S/M/A Vocal-Lg*
|1st Alt.
|Chen, Audrey
|EWHS
|Cello
|1st Alt.
|Nappen, Hailey
|EWHS
|Viola
|1st Alt.
|LHS #11 Royal Voices
|Lynnwood HS
|Mixed Vocal-Lg*
|1st Alt.
|LHS #27 Jazz 1 Trombones
|Lynnwood HS
|Brass-Sm Ens.*
|1st Alt.
|Dorgan, matthew
|Lynnwood HS
|Trombone
|1st Alt.
|The Baguettes
|Meadowdale HS
|WW-Lg Ens.*
|1st Alt.
|Setala, Abby
|Mountlake Terrace HS
|Trumpet
|2nd Alt.
|EWHS Camerata
|EWHS
|Strings-Lg*
|2nd Alt.
|Tiponut, Rosemary
|Lynnwood HS
|Oboe
Ensembles
|
|
