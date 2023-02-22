Edmonds School District musicians state bound after earning regional honors

More than 50 Edmonds School District High School musicians qualified for the upcoming state solo/ensemble contest in April after their outstanding performances in the Sno-King Music Educators Association Regional Solo/Ensemble contest Feb. 2.

These students represent all four of our comprehensive high schools and placed in the top three places in their categories.

The winners in each category will compete at the state level, and alternates will also compete if space allows. These students have come through our K-12 music program and are a reflection of the incredible dedication of our music teachers.

Here’s a list of musicians headed to state:

Winner Alyea, Lucas EWHS Bass Voice
Winner Tang, Matt EWHS Guitar
Winner McCann, Sophia EWHS Violin
Winner Medieros, Amelie EWHS Alto Saxophone
Winner EWHS Percussion Trio EW HS Perc – Sm Ens.*
Winner Mosqueda-Cisneros, Ashley Lynnwood HS Tenor Sax
Winner O’Brien, Kellen Lynnwood HS Euphonium
Winner O’Brien, Kellen Lynnwood HS Trombone
Winner Tiponut, Rosemary Lynnwood HS Soprano Voice
Winner Ussery, Julian Lynnwood HS Tuba
1st Alt. Neophonics EWHS S/M/A Vocal-Lg*
1st Alt. Chen, Audrey EWHS Cello
1st Alt. Nappen, Hailey EWHS Viola
1st Alt. LHS #11 Royal Voices Lynnwood HS Mixed Vocal-Lg*
1st Alt. LHS #27 Jazz 1 Trombones Lynnwood HS Brass-Sm Ens.*
1st Alt. Dorgan, matthew Lynnwood HS Trombone
1st Alt. The Baguettes Meadowdale HS WW-Lg Ens.*
1st Alt. Setala, Abby Mountlake Terrace HS Trumpet
2nd Alt. EWHS Camerata EWHS Strings-Lg*
2nd Alt. Tiponut, Rosemary Lynnwood HS Oboe

Ensembles

EWHS Neophonics EWHS Perc Trio EWHS Camerata
Angela Adams Matt Tang Audrey Chen
Molly Alyea Max Bartron Noak Croskey
Aidan Cavanaugh Allen Baustista Andrea Cruz-Munoz
Branna Epp Lucy Finnell
Jacob Kirtschen Sydney Keay
Tressa Knight LHS #27 Jazz 1 Trombones Katie Kim
Naomi Limb Kalyani Blackwell Sophia Mc Cann
Kelly Luu Jaxon Kelm Hailey Nappen
Norah Ohly Kellen O’Brien Hilee Park
Clara Rothschiller Julian Ussery
MDH Baguettes
Leon Galloway LHS #11 Royal Voices
Sabrina Hunter Nova Bright
Eunice Lee Jaden Siscar
Paola Ochoa Jordin Stephenson
Yoo Kyong Oh Tifffany Vo
Paige Rittierodt Elizabeth Z.
Skylar West
Annabelle Yenter

 

