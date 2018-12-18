Edmonds School District musicians receive All-NW, All-State honors

The following Edmonds School District students have been selected to participate in All-Northwest or All-State Honor groups at the 2019 National Association for Music Education Northwest Division conference, which will be held in Portland, Feb. 14-18.

The students were selected through an audition process which included students from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Alaska. The students will be recognized at the school board meeting on Jan. 29.

All-NW Jazz Groups Last First Teacher School Troup Instrument Vinther Andrew Faul, Darin MTHS All-NW Jazz Choir Bass-Jazz Groups Setala Josh Faul, Darin MTHS All-NW Jazz Choir Drums-Jazz Groups Mock Carson Bergevin, Jake EWHS All-NW Jazz Choir Guitar-Jazz Groups Whitlock Natalie Bergevin, Jake EWHS All-NW Jazz Band Alto Sax-Jazz Band Torres Ernesto Faul, Darin MTHS All-NW Jazz Band Trumpet-Jazz Band Smith-Hunt Henry Faul, Darin MTHS All-NW Jazz Band Trombone-Jazz Band Leonard Ben Faul, Darin MTHS All-NW Jazz Band Tenor Sax-Jazz Band Hargrave Caden Faul, Darin MTHS All-NW Jazz Band Alto Sax-Jazz Band All-NW Concert Groups Last First Teacher School Troup Instrument Decker Kai Onishi, Phillip LHS All-NW Band Trumpet Cortezzo Micah Bergevin, Jake EWHS All-NW Band Bassoon Kim Aaron Newell, Brittany EWHS All-NW Orchestra Violin All-State Honor Groups Last First Teacher School Troup Instrument Sinnett Sophia Bergevin, Jake EWHS All-State Orchestra French Horn Nalamliang Savanna Bergevin, Jake EWHS All-State Orchestra Bassoon Robins Tabitha Reese, Charlotte EWHS All-State Choir Soprano 2 May Patrick Horenstein, Jeff MDH All-State Choir Tenor 2 Horvath Bella Horenstein, Jeff MDH All-State Choir Soprano 2 Forguson Victoria Horenstein, Jeff MDH All-State Choir Alto 1 Canziani Ricky Horenstein, Jeff MDH All-State Choir Tenor 2 Wilhelm Isabella Bergevin, Jake EWHS All-State Band Clarinet Stump Jennifer Onishi, Phillip LHS All-State Band Trumpet Sjoholm Ian Faul, Darin MTHS All-State Band Tuba Knight Jacob Faul, Darin MTHS All-State Band Trumpet Cortezzo Nahum Bergevin, Jake EWHS All-State Band Trumpet Aaby Alex Bergevin, Jake EWHS All-State Band Oboe All-State Junior Honor Groups Last First Teacher School Troup Instrument McCann Sophia Nelson, Victoria Madrona K-8 All-State Jr. Orch. Violin Kim Katie Schillen, Jennifer BTMS All-State Jr. Orch. Cello Janeway Nicole Nelson, Victoria Madrona K-8 All-State Jr. Orch. String Bass Jennings Sage Edwards, Matthew Madrona K-8 All-State Jr. Rainer Band Trombone Phan Ryan Reese, Charlotte Madrona K-8 All-State Jr. Orch. Baritone Voice