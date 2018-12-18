Edmonds School District musicians receive All-NW, All-State honors

The following Edmonds School District students have been selected to participate in All-Northwest or All-State Honor groups at the 2019 National Association for Music Education Northwest Division conference, which will be held in Portland, Feb. 14-18.
The students were selected through an audition process which included students from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Alaska. The students will be recognized at the school board meeting on Jan. 29.
All-NW Jazz Groups
|
Last
|
First
|
Teacher
|
School
|
Troup
|
Instrument
|
Vinther
|
Andrew
|
Faul, Darin
|
MTHS
|
All-NW Jazz Choir
|
Bass-Jazz Groups
|
Setala
|
Josh
|
Faul, Darin
|
MTHS
|
All-NW Jazz Choir
|
Drums-Jazz Groups
|
Mock
|
Carson
|
Bergevin, Jake
|
EWHS
|
All-NW Jazz Choir
|
Guitar-Jazz Groups
|
Whitlock
|
Natalie
|
Bergevin, Jake
|
EWHS
|
All-NW Jazz Band
|
Alto Sax-Jazz Band
|
Torres
|
Ernesto
|
Faul, Darin
|
MTHS
|
All-NW Jazz Band
|
Trumpet-Jazz Band
|
Smith-Hunt
|
Henry
|
Faul, Darin
|
MTHS
|
All-NW Jazz Band
|
Trombone-Jazz Band
|
Leonard
|
Ben
|
Faul, Darin
|
MTHS
|
All-NW Jazz Band
|
Tenor Sax-Jazz Band
|
Hargrave
|
Caden
|
Faul, Darin
|
MTHS
|
All-NW Jazz Band
|
Alto Sax-Jazz Band
All-NW Concert Groups
|
Last
|
First
|
Teacher
|
School
|
Troup
|
Instrument
|
Decker
|
Kai
|
Onishi, Phillip
|
LHS
|
All-NW Band
|
Trumpet
|
Cortezzo
|
Micah
|
Bergevin, Jake
|
EWHS
|
All-NW Band
|
Bassoon
|
Kim
|
Aaron
|
Newell, Brittany
|
EWHS
|
All-NW Orchestra
|
Violin
All-State Honor Groups
|
Last
|
First
|
Teacher
|
School
|
Troup
|
Instrument
|
Sinnett
|
Sophia
|
Bergevin, Jake
|
EWHS
|
All-State Orchestra
|
French Horn
|
Nalamliang
|
Savanna
|
Bergevin, Jake
|
EWHS
|
All-State Orchestra
|
Bassoon
|
Robins
|
Tabitha
|
Reese, Charlotte
|
EWHS
|
All-State Choir
|
Soprano 2
|
May
|
Patrick
|
Horenstein, Jeff
|
MDH
|
All-State Choir
|
Tenor 2
|
Horvath
|
Bella
|
Horenstein, Jeff
|
MDH
|
All-State Choir
|
Soprano 2
|
Forguson
|
Victoria
|
Horenstein, Jeff
|
MDH
|
All-State Choir
|
Alto 1
|
Canziani
|
Ricky
|
Horenstein, Jeff
|
MDH
|
All-State Choir
|
Tenor 2
|
Wilhelm
|
Isabella
|
Bergevin, Jake
|
EWHS
|
All-State Band
|
Clarinet
|
Stump
|
Jennifer
|
Onishi, Phillip
|
LHS
|
All-State Band
|
Trumpet
|
Sjoholm
|
Ian
|
Faul, Darin
|
MTHS
|
All-State Band
|
Tuba
|
Knight
|
Jacob
|
Faul, Darin
|
MTHS
|
All-State Band
|
Trumpet
|
Cortezzo
|
Nahum
|
Bergevin, Jake
|
EWHS
|
All-State Band
|
Trumpet
|
Aaby
|
Alex
|
Bergevin, Jake
|
EWHS
|
All-State Band
|
Oboe
All-State Junior Honor Groups
|
Last
|
First
|
Teacher
|
School
|
Troup
|
Instrument
|
McCann
|
Sophia
|
Nelson, Victoria
|
Madrona K-8
|
All-State Jr. Orch.
|
Violin
|
Kim
|
Katie
|
Schillen, Jennifer
|
BTMS
|
All-State Jr. Orch.
|
Cello
|
Janeway
|
Nicole
|
Nelson, Victoria
|
Madrona K-8
|
All-State Jr. Orch.
|
String Bass
|
Jennings
|
Sage
|
Edwards, Matthew
|
Madrona K-8
|
All-State Jr. Rainer Band
|
Trombone
|
Phan
|
Ryan
|
Reese, Charlotte
|
Madrona K-8
|
All-State Jr. Orch.
|
Baritone Voice