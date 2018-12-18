Edmonds School District musicians receive All-NW, All-State honors

The following Edmonds School District students have been selected to participate in All-Northwest or All-State Honor groups at the 2019 National Association for Music Education Northwest Division conference, which will be held in Portland, Feb. 14-18.

The students were selected through an audition process which included students from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Alaska. The students will be recognized at the school board meeting on Jan. 29.

 

All-NW Jazz Groups

Last

First

Teacher

School

Troup

Instrument

Vinther

Andrew

Faul, Darin

MTHS

All-NW Jazz Choir

Bass-Jazz Groups

Setala

Josh

Faul, Darin

MTHS

All-NW Jazz Choir

Drums-Jazz Groups

Mock

Carson

Bergevin, Jake

EWHS

All-NW Jazz Choir

Guitar-Jazz Groups

Whitlock

Natalie

Bergevin, Jake

EWHS

All-NW Jazz Band

Alto Sax-Jazz Band

Torres

Ernesto

Faul, Darin

MTHS

All-NW Jazz Band

Trumpet-Jazz Band

Smith-Hunt

Henry

Faul, Darin

MTHS

All-NW Jazz Band

Trombone-Jazz Band

Leonard

Ben

Faul, Darin

MTHS

All-NW Jazz Band

Tenor Sax-Jazz Band

Hargrave

Caden

Faul, Darin

MTHS

All-NW Jazz Band

Alto Sax-Jazz Band

All-NW Concert Groups

Last

First

Teacher

School

Troup

Instrument

Decker

Kai

Onishi, Phillip

LHS

All-NW Band

Trumpet

Cortezzo

Micah

Bergevin, Jake

EWHS

All-NW Band

Bassoon

Kim

Aaron

Newell, Brittany

EWHS

All-NW Orchestra

Violin

All-State Honor Groups

Last

First

Teacher

School

Troup

Instrument

Sinnett

Sophia

Bergevin, Jake

EWHS

All-State Orchestra

French Horn

Nalamliang

Savanna

Bergevin, Jake

EWHS

All-State Orchestra

Bassoon

Robins

Tabitha

Reese, Charlotte

EWHS

All-State Choir

Soprano 2

May

Patrick

Horenstein, Jeff

MDH

All-State Choir

Tenor 2

Horvath

Bella

Horenstein, Jeff

MDH

All-State Choir

Soprano 2

Forguson

Victoria

Horenstein, Jeff

MDH

All-State Choir

Alto 1

Canziani

Ricky

Horenstein, Jeff

MDH

All-State Choir

Tenor 2

Wilhelm

Isabella

Bergevin, Jake

EWHS

All-State Band

Clarinet

Stump

Jennifer

Onishi, Phillip

LHS

All-State Band

Trumpet

Sjoholm

Ian

Faul, Darin

MTHS

All-State Band

Tuba

Knight

Jacob

Faul, Darin

MTHS

All-State Band

Trumpet

Cortezzo

Nahum

Bergevin, Jake

EWHS

All-State Band

Trumpet

Aaby

Alex

Bergevin, Jake

EWHS

All-State Band

Oboe

All-State Junior Honor Groups

Last

First

Teacher

School

Troup

Instrument

McCann

Sophia

Nelson, Victoria

Madrona K-8

All-State Jr. Orch.

Violin

Kim

Katie

Schillen, Jennifer

BTMS

All-State Jr. Orch.

Cello

Janeway

Nicole

Nelson, Victoria

Madrona K-8

All-State Jr. Orch.

String Bass

Jennings

Sage

Edwards, Matthew

Madrona K-8

All-State Jr. Rainer Band

Trombone

Phan

Ryan

Reese, Charlotte

Madrona K-8

All-State Jr. Orch.

Baritone Voice

