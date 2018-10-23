Edmonds School District Jazz Symposium at Mountlake Terrace High Oct. 27

Jazz musicians from more than 20 high schools in Washington state will participate in the Edmonds School District’s Annual Jazz Symposium, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27 in the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater.

All performances during the daylong event are free to the public.

The Edmonds Jazz Symposium is an annual event hosted by Mountlake Terrace High School with student jazz ensembles performing for professional clinicians for performance and technique feedback. This year’s program is unique in that all of the professional clinicians are female. Darin Faul, the jazz ensemble teacher at Mountlake Terrace is looking for ways to engage more female students in his jazz program. During the 2017-18 school year, he had one female student in his top level jazz group. This year, he has three.

Schools participating in the jazz symposium come from across the state, and also include schools like Roosevelt, Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace high schools, which have each made appearances at the renowned Essentially Ellington Festival in New York City. Several students participating in the symposium have also been featured artists in KNKX School of Jazz broadcasts.