Edmonds School District internet still out — no timeline for a fix

As of Friday, the internet outage continues in the Edmonds School District, a spokesperson said.

The district said it disabled its internet service on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to minimize potential harm from “suspicious activities” taking place within its network. The district’s technology team reset all student and staff passwords as it launched its investigation Tuesday. But four days later, there is no resolution in sight, district spokesperson Harmony Weinberg said.

According to Weinberg, there is no expected timeline for internet restoration. She thanked parents and staff for their patience, adding that any updates would be posted on the district website.