Edmonds School District increasing school lunch prices Dec. 1

Starting Dec. 1, the Edmonds School District will be increasing the price of school lunches to comply with federal regulations.

“Federal regulations require school districts to ensure that paid meal prices remain higher than the federal reimbursement provided for free and reduced-price meals,” the District said in a newsletter to families. Starting Dec. 1, prices will increase by 25 cents for elementary and secondary student lunches and by 50 cents for adult lunches.

“We know even small increases can affect families, and we want to remind you that Free and Reduced-Price Meal benefits are available year-round,” the District said. “Families may apply at any time, especially if household income changes or additional support is needed.”

New Prices (effective Dec. 1, 2025):

Elementary Lunch: $3.75

Secondary Lunch: $4.25

Adult Lunch: $5.50

School breakfast and lunch will continue to be served at no cost for all students at designated schools (See the Food and Nutrition Services Q&A for the list of schools). These schools receive full federal reimbursement for one breakfast and one lunch per student each day.