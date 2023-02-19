Edmonds School District hosting Welcome to Kindergarten Fair Feb. 25

Have a child attending kindergarten next school year? The Edmonds School District is sponsoring a Welcome to Kindergarten Fair for incoming kindergarteners and their families Saturday, Feb. 25 at Meadowdale High School.

Families will have the opportunity to visit resource booths and participate in fun activities like an interactive robotics demonstration, photo booth and face painting.

Staff will be on hand to help families with online enrollment. You can tour a school bus and receive kindergarten kits that include school supplies and learning tools.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Meadowdale High School, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.