Edmonds School District hosting open house for small businesses Dec. 14

Edmonds School District’s Capital Projects Office is partnering with other local school districts from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 to host an open house for small businesses to go over upcoming opportunities for building projects.
Local, minority, women, small, disadvantaged, and veteran-owned businesses are invited.
The open house will be in the Edmonds School District office, 20420 68th Ave. W. Lynnwood. RSVP at bit.ly/BuildingProjectsRSVP.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.