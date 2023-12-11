Edmonds School District hosting open house for small businesses Dec. 14

Edmonds School District’s Capital Projects Office is partnering with other local school districts from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 to host an open house for small businesses to go over upcoming opportunities for building projects.

Local, minority, women, small, disadvantaged, and veteran-owned businesses are invited.

The open house will be in the Edmonds School District office, 20420 68th Ave. W. Lynnwood. RSVP at bit.ly/BuildingProjectsRSVP.