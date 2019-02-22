Edmonds School District hosting LGBTQ+ Community Event March 13

The Edmonds School District, with funding from Verdant and in collaboration with many local agencies, is hosting its second annual LGBTQ+ Community Event from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, March 13.

The goal is to support learning and provide resources to the district’s LGBTQ+ students, families and community. This year’s theme is Love and Loving Thyself.

The event will be at Meadowdale Middle School, 6500 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

You can register here. Families that need interpretation must register at least three days in advance.

During the event you will:

Learn how to create and support a safe place for LGBTQ+ students, families, and communities

Learn about gender diversity

Listen to stories of families and students

Learn about advocacy and being an ally

Child care will be provided for children ages 3-plus who are toilet trained.

If you need an ASL interpreter, send an email to [email protected] and a sign language interpreter will be provided.

For more information, contact Sally Guzmán (425) 431-4267, [email protected].