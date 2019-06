The Edmonds School District is hosting an Inclusion Alliance Summit — aimed at bringing the LBGTQ community together “to share stories, resources and celebrate” — from 4-9 p.m. Friday, June 21.

There will be several speakers and resources for students, teachers, staff, parents, allies and community members. Food will also be provided. Everyone is welcome.

The event will be at the Edmonds School District administration building, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.