Edmonds School District hosting community budget presentations starting Jan. 31

The community is invited to learn more about the Edmonds School District budget and share feedback during three upcoming community sessions:
- Jan. 31: 7-8 p.m. Meadowdale High School Library
- Feb. 8: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom Check the online calendar for details.
- Feb. 13: 5-6 p.m. Mountlake Terrace High School Library
These presentations are designed to share insights about the school district’s current budget outlook and gather feedback about alignment of the key functions of the district and its strategic plan.
There will also be a study session with the School Board of Directors at 5 p.m., Feb. 14 at the district office. Members of the public are invited to attend.
