Edmonds School District hosting Celebrating Diversity Cultural Fair Jan. 28

The Edmonds School District is hosting its first Celebrating Diversity Cultural Fair Saturday, Jan. 28 and invites community members and organizations to participate.

Register by Jan. 17 to host a table or presentation. Space is limited to 40 booths and 20 presentations.

The district is looking for those willing to host a table about their cultural heritage. This could be special items from your culture like art, clothing, pictures and fun facts. Organizers are also seeking various cultural performances — lasting from five to 20 minutes — and activities for families to participate in.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chase Lake Community Scool, 21603 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.

You can register for a table or a performance here.